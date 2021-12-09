In an incredibly unlikely scenario, how can Lewis Hamilton finish second to Max Verstappen and still win the Formula One title?

After the action-packed win in Saudi Arabia, MAX VERSTAPPEN and Lewis Hamilton are level on points heading into next weekend’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Following a collision with Hamilton on lap 37, the championship-leading Dutchman was forced to surrender first place.

Hamilton collided with the back end of Verstappen’s car as he slowed, causing damage to his front wing.

Despite this, Hamilton held his nerve and won the Saudi GP by a comfortable margin, claiming his third victory in a row.

After the race, Verstappen was given a ten-second penalty, but this did not affect his podium position.

With only Abu Dhabi remaining, Hamilton has drawn level on points with Verstappen.

But, if Verstappen and Hamilton finish the season with the same number of points, who will be crowned champion?

If one of the title challengers finishes ninth or tenth, the two can finish level on points.

In the championship, ninth earns two points, while tenth earns only one.

However, if the tenth-placed driver sets the fastest lap of the race, they will receive an additional point, giving Abu Dhabi a total of two points, bringing the total to 371.5.

Verstappen will win his first Formula One title if the two finish level on points on Sunday evening, depriving Hamilton of his record-breaking eighth.

Verstappen would win the race because he has nine GP victories to Hamilton’s eight.

If the Dutchman wins, it will be Red Bull’s first title since Sebastian Vettel’s fourth consecutive victory in 2013.

It would also prevent Hamilton from winning his fifth title in a row, putting him on par with Michael Schumacher, who held the record from 2000 to 2004.

Verstappen will be crowned champion if both crash out in Abu Dhabi and are forced to retire from the race.

Both will lose points if they finish lower than 11th.

Alain Prost, who knows a thing or two about savage title battles, believes you ‘can’t rule out such a scenario’ in which one or both drivers crash out.

Prost’s feud with Ayrton Senna resulted in a crash at the 1989 Japanese Grand Prix, which was repeated a year later at the same track.

“Something like that could happen,” he told Bild, “which is why it’s important not to cross the line.”

“It’s possible that a situation arises where the drivers are aware that ‘I..

