In an unusual scene, Antonio Brown removes his shirt and leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets game.

Antonio Brown takes off his shirt and leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets game in an unusual scene.

On Sunday, BUCCANEERS wide receiver Antonio Brown caused a stir when he ran off the field without his uniform.

Brown ran into the locker room after removing his shoulder pads, shirt, and gloves and throwing them to the crowd.

The sting happened late in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the Jets.

Brown was upset for unknown reasons, but he didn’t get much playing time in Sunday’s game.

According to Spotrac, Brown’s stunt could cost him a lot of money because he needed eight more catches to earn a (dollar)333,333 bonus.

Spotrac continued, “He also needed 55 receiving yards to unlock another (dollar)333,333 bonus.”

” he says.

“He also only needed one receiving touchdown to earn another (dollar)333,333 bonus.

This was a very expensive outburst.”

