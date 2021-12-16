In Ankara, the FIVB women’s club volleyball championship will begin.

Ankara will host the FIVB Women’s Club Volleyball Championship.

From Wednesday to Friday, a 5-day tournament will be held at the Ataturk Sport Hall in Ankara.

The Women’s Club World Championship of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) will begin on Wednesday in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

Two Turkish teams are also competing in the five-day tournament at the Ankara Ataturk Sport Hall.

Fenerbahce Opet of Turkey, Imoco Volley of Italy, and Dentil Praia of Brazil will compete in Group A, while VakifBank of Istanbul, Kazakhstan’s Altay, and Minas of Brazil will compete in Group B.

The first match will take place at 15:00 local time (12:00 GMT) between Minas and Altay.

While the semifinals will be held on Saturday for the top two teams from the group stage, the third place game and final will be held on Sunday.

Six championships are held in Turkey.

In the women’s category, teams from Turkey, which will host the championship in 2021, have won six titles, two second places, and four third places.

VakifBank has won the championship cup three times (2013, 2017, 2018), Eczacibasi twice (2015, 2016), and Fenerbahce once (2010).

Imoco Volley, an Italian club, was the most recent champion in 2019.

