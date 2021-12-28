Pearl Gonzalez, an ex-UFC fighter, flaunts her bum in only a hospital gown in a “sexy surgery shoot,” causing outrage among fans.

Pearl Gonzalez, an ex-UFC fighter, shows off her bum in only a hospital gown in a’sexy surgery shoot,’ causing outrage among fans.

PEARL GONZALEZ sparked a flurry of excitement around the holidays when she shared some cheeky photos before going under the knife.

The 35-year-old bare-knuckle fighter hinted at a potential comeback in the caption.

The ex-UFC fighter captioned the photos she shared on social media, “Surgery but make it sexy!”

“Finally got this injury fixed! I haven’t been able to grapple or kick since, which is why I’ve been concentrating on boxing this year.”

Gonzalez left the UFC after two losses in 2018 and joined Invicta Fighting Championships before joining BKFC earlier this year.

The Chicago boxer has since competed in the bare-knuckle championship.

After defeating BKFC in her first fight, she was defeated by Britain Hart in November.

Gonzalez lost by unanimous decision and announced her retirement from the sport shortly after.

However, it appears that the actor is optimistic about his post-surgery recovery.

Gonzalez’s Instagram post was deluged with messages wishing him a full recovery.

A fellow fighter, Amanda Serrano, wished him luck and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Giiirllll,” wrote Thunder Rosa, a professional wrestler, of Gonzalez.

Gonzalez shared the seductive images as part of a new campaign to entice fans to subscribe to her premium service.

