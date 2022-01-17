In a’shocking ordeal,’ Arsenal Fan TV regular DT had his prison sentence tripled for stalking and kidnapping his ex-partner.

At a court hearing on November 12, Goodenough was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

However, under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, this was referred to the Court of Appeal, who increased the sentence to three years.

The 42-year-old was accused of stalking his former partner while she was out on a date, according to the court.

He drove to a hotel where the victim was staying using a tracker on her phone, verbally abusing her and assaulting her companion.

He also took pictures of her “undressed.”

“Goodenough dragged the victim out of the hotel room to his car, implying he had a knife and that her son was in the vehicle,” according to the court report.

“However, when she realized her son was not in the vehicle, she attempted to flee.”

A bystander intervened, allowing the victim to exit the vehicle while Goodenough fled.”

He was originally sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of stalking with serious alarm or distress and kidnapping.

Goodenough, on the other hand, is now facing a much longer sentence in prison.

“Goodenough put the victim through a shocking and terrifying ordeal,” said Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC MP.

“I referred his sentence because I believed it was excessively lenient and did not reflect the gravity of the offense.”

I’m glad the Court of Appeal has come to the same conclusion.”

Arsenal Fan TV issued a statement after the news broke, stating that they were “utterly appalled and disgusted” by Goodenough’s actions and that they were “shocked” by the news.

AFTV went on to say that they “totally condemn domestic abuse, or any form of violence,” and that Goodenough “will be offered absolutely no place on the channel again.”

“This morning, we were made aware of news regarding DT, who was a regular contributor on AFTV until July 2021,” the statement continued.

“We are appalled and disgusted by his actions and categorically condemn domestic abuse and all forms of violence.”

“While DT has made us aware of personal issues in his life, we can categorically state that the scope of the government’s information made public today is new to us.

“DT appeared on AFTV on January 1st, when the gravity of his legal situation was unknown to us.

“All of us at AFTV are stunned by the recent events.”

