In Carabao Cup semi-finals, do away goals count twice as much as home goals, and is extra time used when matches are drawn?

When it comes to the Carabao Cup semi-finals, do away goals count twice as much as home goals, and is extra time used when matches are drawn?

CHELSEA and Tottenham are vying for a place in tonight’s Carabao Cup final.

After the first leg, Thomas Tuchel’s side leads 2-0, with Antonio Conte hoping to end Tottenham’s long trophy drought.

Cup football is a lot of fun, but it can be a little confusing at times.

Especially when the rules appear to vary from one competition to the next.

The away goals rule will not apply if a Carabao Cup semi-final ends level on aggregate after two legs this season.

If this occurs, the tie will be decided by 30 minutes of extra time.

There is no golden goal or anything similar, and if the teams are still tied after ET, penalties will be used.

VAR will be used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-finals to the final.

This season, however, it will not be used until the semi-finals.

In 2018-19, VAR was used in the Carabao Cup, but the EFL decided to phase it out last season because it was only used at Premier League venues.

When Man City was awarded a controversial penalty at Swansea in the FA Cup, no VAR was allowed to be used despite the fact that the Liberty Stadium had the system installed.