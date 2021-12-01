In China, women’s tennis tournaments have been halted due to concerns about Peng Shuai’s safety following allegations of official misconduct.

Women’s tennis events in China have been halted due to concerns about Peng Shuai’s safety following allegations against an official.

After failing to be convinced that she is safe, secure, and uncensored, the governing body of women’s tennis has taken a hardline and unprecedented stance.

In a social media post on November 2, former Wimbledon doubles champion Peng made serious allegations against an ex-Government official.

Last month, IOC President Thomas Bach spoke with Peng, 35, and said she was “safe and well,” spending time with her family and friends.

WTA President Steve Simon, on the other hand, wants a “complete and transparent” investigation into her allegations, especially since all references to Peng have been removed from China’s internet.

China is a lucrative market for tennis, with nine events held there in 2019, including the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, which had a prize pool of (dollar)14 million dollars.

“Chinese officials have been given the opportunity to cease this censorship, verifiably prove that Peng is free and able to speak without interference or intimidation, and investigate the allegation of sexual assault in a full, fair, and transparent manner,” Simon wrote in a 595-word statement released tonight.

“Unfortunately, China’s leadership has failed to address this grave issue in a credible manner.

“While we now know where Peng is, I am skeptical that she is free, safe, and unaffected by censorship, coercion, or intimidation.

“The WTA has been clear about what is required in this case, and we reiterate our call for a full and transparent investigation – free of censorship – into Peng Shuai’s sexual assault allegations.

“None of this is acceptable, and it never will be.

“If powerful people can silence women’s voices and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug, the WTA’s founding principle of equality for women will suffer a major setback.”

“I will not and cannot allow that to happen to the WTA or its athletes.”

“As a result, and with the WTA Board of Directors’ full support, I am announcing the immediate suspension of all WTA tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.”

“I don’t see how I can ask our athletes to compete there in good conscience when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and appears to have been pressured to contradict her sexual assault allegation.”

“Given the current state of affairs, I’m also very concerned about the dangers that all of our players and staff might face if we hold events in China in 2022.”

“The massive amount of international support the WTA has received has been gratifying to me…

