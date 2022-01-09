In connection with an assault in the east end of Glasgow, police are looking for a couple.

Police in Glasgow are looking for a couple in connection with an assault in the east end.

Officers in Glasgow have released photos of two men they are looking for in connection with an assault that occurred on Cumbernauld Road around 10.40 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The alleged assault occurred on Cumbernauld Road, near its intersection with Duke Street, around 10.40 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The first man is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with a shaved head and a thin beard.

He was dressed in a beige Gucci skip hat, a dark hooded zipper top with a white logo on the left arm, a dark t-shirt with white writing, dark tracksuit bottoms, dark trainers, and a dark hooded zipper top with a white logo on the left arm.

The second man is described as white, in his 20s or 30s, with a slim build, clean shaved, and short dark hair swept across his forehead and a receding hairline.

He was wearing Nike trainers in black and grey.

The two men, or anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the men in the photos, are asked to call 101 and reference incident number 3743 from October 17, 2021.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.