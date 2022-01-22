In court, a man accused of faking his own death before fleeing to Scotland to avoid sex charges makes an appearance.

In court, a man accused of faking his own death before fleeing to Scotland to avoid sex charges appears.

After nearly dying of covid at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the man, who goes by at least ten aliases, including Nicholas Alahverdian and Arthur Knight, was arrested twice.

The man, who uses at least ten aliases, including Nicholas Alahverdian and Arthur Knight, arrived in a wheelchair at a hearing in Edinburgh on Friday, wearing an oxygen mask, pyjamas, a dressing gown, and socks.

The man who appeared in court, according to prosecutors, is Nicholas Rossi, a Rhode Island man who fled the United States in 2017 to avoid charges of identity theft and fraud, as well as a 2008 sexual assault charge in Utah.

However, when asked if he could confirm his name was Nicholas Rossi, he said no.

After being admitted to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) with coronavirus under the name Arthur Knight on December 13, the 34-year-old was arrested for the first time on December 13.

After appearing via video link at a court hearing on December 23, he was released on bail on the condition that he receive additional treatment.

Prosecutors told an Edinburgh Sheriff Court hearing that he was released the next day and returned to his Glasgow home on West End Park Street.

The alleged sexual offender was then arrested a second time on January 20 at his home for failing to appear at an extradition hearing that day, according to the court.

Procurator Fiscal Jennifer Johnston said at the hearing on Friday that Rossi’s bail should be revoked because he posed a “significant flight risk.”

He attempted to leave QEUH with oxygen canisters several times in December, she said, including hiring a private ambulance and offering to pay a taxi £100 to take him home.

Ms Johnston also told the court that Rossi tried to use several aliases, claiming that a document provided by Rossi’s lawyers was in the name of Nicholas Brown Knight, but when he was arrested in QEUH, he was said to be using the name Arthur Knight.

She went on to say that when police spoke with Rossi’s wife, she told them his name was Arthur Brown, but that was not the case.

