The purpose of sweeping the ice in the Winter Olympics sport of curling is explained.

Curling dates back to the 16th century.

Team GB curlers still have medal hopes as the Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing progresses apace.

Curling is a sport in which players slide stones down an ice sheet towards a target known as the house.

The number of stones that are closer to the house than the other team’s earns them points.

In addition, as part of the event, players can be seen “sweeping” the ice.

It’s all about friction, according to the Smithsonian Science Education Center.

Pebbling occurs when ice technicians sprinkle two layers of water droplets on top of the ice, which freezes into bumps.

Pebbling was created to look like natural snow and pebbles on the ice when curling was played outside.

Sweeping heats and melts the pebbles on the ice quickly, leaving a film of water between the stone and the ice that reduces friction.

If a curling team wants a stone to travel further with less curl, they sweep the stone more.

If they want more curl or a shorter distance, however, they should sweep less.

Curlers must learn to “read” the ice in order to know how much a stone they throw will curl.

Paintings by 16th-century Flemish artist Pieter Bruegel (1530-1569) depicted an activity similar to curling being played on frozen ponds, though its exact origins are unknown.

According to the World Curling Federation, the first written evidence of a challenge appeared in Latin in 1540 at Paisley Abbey in Renfrewshire, Scotland.

Curling used to be played on frozen lochs and ponds in its early days.

The ‘Roarin’ Game’ is named after the noise made by a granite stone as it travels across the ice.

Today, Team GB’s men’s curling team defeated Italy 7-5 in their first round-robin match of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The women’s team defeated defending Olympic champion Sweden 8-2, but only after losing 6-5 to Switzerland earlier in the tournament.

Team GB skip Bruce Mouat apologised on Tuesday after he and Jennifer Dodds were unable to win bronze in the mixed doubles curling event at Beijing 2022.

