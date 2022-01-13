In Dancing on Ice 2022, who is Ben Foden?

Ben Foden, a former England rugby player, made his singing debut on ITV’s The X Factor: Celebrity, impressing both the judges and the audience.

He is, however, trading in his rugby boots for skates in preparation for his appearance on Dancing on Ice 2022.

Ben Foden is a rugby player who has represented his country at the international level.

After missing the first day of pre-season with the Sale Sharks to audition for the talent show, the 36-year-old from Chester earned the moniker ‘Pop Idol.’

Rob Foden, who had a significant impact on his career, and his mother Jenny welcomed him on July 22, 1985.

He’s spent most of his career at scrum-half and fullback, but he can also play the wing.

Paul Mullan, his sixth-form teacher at Bromsgrove School, had a significant impact on his career.

Ben’s base salary while playing for Northampton Saints was estimated to be just over £1 million ((dollar)1.3 million).

His net worth is estimated to be in the region of £5.1 million (USD 6.7 million).

Ben has made a number of appearances on television where he has been asked to sing, and it goes without saying that the hunk can hold a note.

He surprised fans in September 2017 when he performed All Of Me by John Legend on James Corden’s former show, A League of Their Own, to a standing ovation.

Ben was soon called upon to lend his vocal talents once more for the BBC’s All Together Now Christmas special in 2018.

Prior to the event, the father-of-two admitted on Instagram that he was extremely nervous about his upcoming appearance on the show.

“I can tell you this: I’ve never been so nervous for a TV show in my life – to say it’s taken me out of my comfort zone is an understatement.”

“The other contestants have given some incredible performances; some will surprise you, while others will astound you!”

After only two weeks of “serious” dating, Ben shocked fans by announcing his marriage to New Yorker Jackie Belanoff Smith in August 2019.

After getting married, the athlete wasted no time in announcing the news on social media, posting an adorable photo that confirmed the couple’s marriage.

Ben captioned the photo, “This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you, I’m sure, are aware of in some way.”

“The world has a funny way of working things out; many people think I’m a bad person, and I’m sure there will be plenty of nasty comments left beneath this post by keyboard warriors.”

Ben happened to be…

