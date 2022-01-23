In defeat to Denis Shapovalov, Alexander Zverev smashes his racket and complains about the ‘bubbling’ court.

In defeat to Denis Shapovalov, Alexander Zverev breaks his racket and complains about the ‘bubbled’ court.

Zverev was one of the favourites for the title, but he was knocked out in the fourth round.

Alexander Zverev was upset to be knocked out of the Australian Open in the fourth round by Denis Shapovalov, the 14th seed.

Shapovalov broke the 6ft 6in German four times in total, despite serving only three aces throughout the match, a shot that usually earns him a lot of free points.

After losing his serve in the opening game due to two double-faults, Zverev lost his cool at the start of the second set and smashed his racket into the court, earning a code violation from chair umpire Damien Dumusois.

The outburst seemed to jolt Zverev into action, as he broke back to tie the set at 2-2 and even served for the set at 5-3, only for two more double-faults to allow Shapovalov back into the set, which he eventually won in a tie-break.

The court surface, according to Zverev, was “bubbling” due to the heat; much of the match was played in direct sunlight, with shade only covering the entire court by midway through the third set.

Shapovalov, on the other hand, continued the one-way traffic by winning in straight sets and advancing to the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time in two hours and 24 minutes.

Since 2017, when he beat Rafael Nadal as a teenager, the 22-year-old had not beaten a top-five player, who he will face next.

“Going up against Rafa is always an honor,” said Shapovalov.

“It’s also a lot of fun.”

It’ll be difficult, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Alexander Zverev destroys his racket and complains about ‘bubbling’ court in defeat to Denis Shapovalov