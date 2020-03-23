In-demand ex-Chelsea winger keen on Stamford Bridge return

Former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga says he would be open to returning to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues sold Boga to Sassuolo for £3million in 2018 after the Ivory Coast international struggled to make the breakthrough in west London.

His form in Serie A, however, has attracted attention from across Europe, with Spurs, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia all said to be tracking the 23-year-old.

But Chelsea retain a buy-back clause worth around £19million and the Blues are said to be keeping tabs on their former academy player’s progress.

Boga admits he found it hard to push for a first-team place at Chelsea previously, but he admits that he has always been keen to go back.

“When I was there, it was Willian, Eden Hazard, Pedro,” Boga told . “When Jose Mourinho was there, it was [Mo] Salah. There were a lot of good wingers.

“For me, it has always been if I can’t play, then I will try to go on loan or try to go somewhere to improve, then maybe come back one day.”

