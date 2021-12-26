In dramatic scenes, two ice hockey stars vanish after falling into a large icy ditch near the rink.

In the middle of a game, two ice hockey stars plunged into an icy ditch by the side of the rink.

During the Swiss second-tier match, the two collided with a side wall and fell into the freezing pit.

In the Swiss second tier, SC Langenthal faced HC Sierre.

With just 14 minutes left on the clock, Sierre’s Arnaud Montandon and opponent Tyler Higgins collided on the boards.

The rink-side gates flew open as a result of the impact, and the players fell into the cleaning ditch used by the ‘Zamboni’ ice cleaner to clear the rink.

The game was halted, and players from both teams rushed over to see how their teammates were doing.

Officials and teammates scrambled to get both men out of the icy water below.

Fortunately, both men emerged unscathed – albeit considerably wetter than when they began the game.

On Twitter, Langenthal was quick to poke fun at the unfortunate incident.

They joked that Sierre should think about rink repairs to avoid similar mishaps.

“Do you need a new rink?” they tweeted.

Sierre and Langenthal play in the Swiss League.

The incident, however, had no impact on their chances in the game, as they went on to win 4-2.

With the win, they stayed in fourth place in the table.

They’re still three places ahead of Sierre.

