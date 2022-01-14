In EuroLeague action, Barcelona defeated Anadolu Efes 82-77.

In the EuroLeague, Barcelona defeated Anadolu Efes 82-77.

The Spanish team improves to a 16-4 win-loss record, placing them first in the standings.

ANKARA (Ankara)

In a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 21 matchup, Barcelona defeated Anadolu Efes 82-77 on Thursday.

Rokas Jokubaitis led the Spanish team with 16 points at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona.

Sertac Sanli had 13 points, while Nikola Mirotic had 15 for the winning team.

Anadolu Efes is currently in eighth place with nine wins and ten losses, thanks to Vasilije Micic’s 18 points and Shane Larkin’s 17 points.

