In EuroLeague action, Olympiacos defeated AX Armani Exchange Milan 93-72.

This season, the Greek team has seven wins and four losses.

ANKARA (AA) – Olympiacos won a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 12 matchup against AX Armani Exchange Milan 93-72 on Friday.

The Greek team was led to victory by Giannoulis Larentzakis, who scored 18 points.

At Mediolanum Forum in Italy, Tyler Dorsey scored 14 points and Sasha Vezenkov added 12.

For the Italian team, Shavon Shields led the way with 26 points, while Luigi Datome added 12.

AX Armani Exchange Milan’s win-loss record fell to 8-3.

EuroLeague results from Friday:

Olympiacos vs. AX Armani Exchange Milan: 72-93

UNICS Kazan 78-98 Crvena Zvezda Belgrade

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: 84-85 AS Monaco

Zalgiris Kaunas 97-73 Barcelona