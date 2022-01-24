In Europe’s top five football leagues, the leaders are still in charge.

Over the weekend, Inter, PSG, and Bayern Munich all won, while Manchester City and Real Madrid both dropped points in their respective leagues.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Manchester City, Inter in Serie A, Real Madrid in La Liga, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Ligue 1, and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga all remained at the top of their respective leagues over the weekend.

English Premier League is a professional football league in England.

Manchester City drew 1-1 with Southampton in the English Premier League’s week 23 match on Saturday.

In a London derby, Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-0, while runners-up Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 on the road.

Manchester City leads the Premier League with 57 points, followed by Liverpool (48), and Chelsea (47).

Inter Milan, the defending champions and league leaders, defeated Venezia 2-1 at home in their week 23 game in Serie A on Saturday.

On Sunday, Milan and Juventus played to a goalless draw at Giuseppe Meazza in the week’s derby.

At home, Napoli defeated Salernitana 4-1, while Lazio and Atalanta drew 0-0.

Inter leads Serie A with 53 points, while Napoli and Milan are tied for second place with 49 points each.

With 43 points, Atalanta is in fourth place, while Juventus is in first place.

La Liga is a football league in Spain.

On Sunday, Real Madrid drew 2-2 at home with Elche in a week 22 La Liga match.

Elche had a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla until minute 82, when Los Merengues equalized with a penalty goal from Luka Modric.

In the 92nd minute, Eder Militao scored again, saving Real Madrid from defeat.

Sevilla drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo at home, while Barcelona defeated Alaves 1-0 away.

Real Madrid retained their La Liga lead with 50 points, while Sevilla remained in second place with 46 points.

Real Betis is in third place with 40 points, Atletico Madrid is in fourth place with 36 points, and Barcelona is in fifth place with 35 points.

In a Ligue 1 game played on Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Reims 4-0.

Nice continued their pursuit of the top spot with a 2-0 victory over Metz.

Olympic Marseille won 2-0 against Lens, while Lille lost 2-0 to Brest on the road.

