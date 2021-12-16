In front of a star-studded audience at Chisora vs Parker, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte could collide while supporting friends.

In front of a star-studded audience, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte could collide at Chisora vs Parker.

This Saturday, ANTHONY JOSHUA and Dillian Whyte will collide in a nail-biting battle.

The DAZN event in Manchester, headlined by Derek Chisora vs. Joseph Parker 2, was on the verge of going unnoticed.

However, with two of Britain’s best heavyweights lining up to support their friends, the talent-packed crowd could now make it box-office viewing.

AJ, 32, will be in town to support Chisora, a longtime friend and sparring partner.

Last year, the 37-year-old fan favorite, known as War, joined Joshua’s management company and attempted to advise his protégé for the September fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

And Whyte, the Brixton Body Snatcher, is the manager of undercard heavyweight Alen Babic, who was finally made mandatory for a shot at Tyson Fury’s WBC title.

As a result, the fearless challenger may have the opportunity to compete against his greatest amateur and professional rival.

When Whyte and AJ were both raw vested novices above a North London pub, Whyte beat AJ.

However, the Watford legend got his revenge in 2015 when he won the British title by KO.

The streaming service DAZN would benefit greatly if the two feuding Londoners were to be in the VIP seats for their final show of 2021.

However, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom brand may need to beef up security to deal with the clash of personalities.

After boxing cousin Hughie in 2017, WBC king Fury, 33, became best friends and training partners with Kiwi Parker.

The 6ft 9in genius also connected the former WBO champion with his cousin and trainer Andy Lee.

However, the undefeated champion is not expected to attend because he is on a family vacation to Florida, where he will continue to celebrate his historic trilogy victory over Deontay Wilder.