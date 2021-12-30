In Gameweek 21, here are the 11 best Fantasy Premier League players to add to your team.

This week’s selection includes a Leicester defender, midfielder, and forward ahead of the Foxes’ match against relegated Norwich City.

After Liverpool’s Gameweek 19 match against Leeds was ruined by Covid, Fantasy Premier League managers were faced with a dilemma: should they stick with Mo Salah or twist with him?

The case for keeping him was straightforward: he is the highest-scoring player in FPL this season, and as a result, he is by far the most popular player in the game.

Although his hefty £13 million price tag and impending departure for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) were enough for some managers to get rid of him, the case for selling him was less clear.

Salah scored 0 points despite playing the full 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Leicester in Gameweek 20.

Salah had converted each of his previous 15 Premier League penalties before being denied at the King Power by Kasper Schmeichel, much to the relief of those who had moved him out.

Fine margins, to be sure.

For those who were disappointed by Salah’s missed penalty, a new round of matches will begin on New Year’s Day and end on January 3rd.

Salah and the rest of the league’s African contingent will be jetting off to represent their countries at the Afcon in Cameroon after their Gameweek 21 matches, so it will be the last time FPL managers see them for a while.

Emmanuel Dennis (if Watford agree to release him), Edouard Mendy, and Said Benrahma are among the more well-known FPL assets set to compete, while Riyad Mahrez, Wilfried Zaha, and Salah’s team-mates Sadio Mane and Naby Keita have also been called up to represent their respective countries.

Managers who have one or more of those players will need to begin preparing for upcoming matches without them as soon as this week.

If you want to be a part of the i readers league on Fantasy Premier League for the 2021-22 season, use this code: t96gm9.

Sign up for i’s weekly fantasy football newsletter to get tips, injury updates, and more throughout the season.

..

UK news summary from Infosurhoy