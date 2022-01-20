In Glasgow, IRN-BRU and UberEats are delivering IRN-BRU infused Burns Suppers straight to your door.

In Glasgow, IRN-BRU and UberEats are delivering IRN-BRU infused Burns Suppers right to your door.

In honor of the National Bard, IRN-BRU is opening its first restaurant, which will deliver a truly unique menu right to your door.

Anyone for haggis nuggets with a spiced BRU chutney?

Nothing beats an IRN-BRU with a Burns Night Supper (or any special meal, for that matter).

But what if you take it a step further and make a Burns supper that contains the orange nectar itself?

This year, that will become a reality, as IRN-BRU will open its first-ever restaurant, serving a modern twist on the traditional Burns supper.

Burns By BRU will serve a BRU-infused menu, which will include haggis nuggets with a spiced BRU chutney, fried neeps and tatties, and a Mac ‘n’ Cheese Pie with a BRU glazed crumble.

Of course, all of this washed down with a can of BRU.

From Friday, January 21 to Thursday, January 25, BRUber Eats will deliver meals to your door in Edinburgh and Glasgow in honor of the National Bard.

Each night, a limited number of meals will be available on Uber Eats, with IRN-BRU donating the cost of each meal to Scottish foodbanks, so you’ll be doing some good as well.