In Glasgow, one out of every three children is poor and reliant on food aid.

In Glasgow, one in every three children is poor and reliant on charity for food.

Third-sector organizations were critical in ‘plugging gaps’ during the covid pandemic, according to a report by anti-poverty organizations, ensuring that families did not go hungry.

Anti-poverty organizations have issued a report warning that’sweeping change’ is required to assist families living in poverty and reliant on food banks, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Due to the economic impacts of covid and public sector support not being able to meet the needs of people experiencing poverty, third sector organizations have seen a’steep increase’ in the need for emergency food aid.

Policy decisions, such as Universal Credit, have also been shown to exacerbate family crises and push people toward requiring emergency assistance.

According to a report by the Glasgow Community Food Network, third-sector organizations were critical in filling gaps and ensuring that families did not go hungry during the covid crisis.

They are now advocating for a ‘cash first’ approach, which would include the rapid implementation of a Universal Basic Income pilot, which would provide citizens with a guaranteed income to help with living expenses, as well as a shift away from ‘patchwork assistance.’

“Public sector support is frequently unable to adequately meet individuals’ food needs, and as a result, a vast number of third sectorcivil society organizations step in to meet these needs,” the report states.

“These various programs, when taken together, create a patchwork of assistance for low-income families in Glasgow, which varies in its adequacy and robustness.”

“The low levels of income support provided to families who rely on benefits to make ends meet are simply insufficient.

“Refugees, asylum seekers, and those who do not have access to public funds should have adequate financial resources, housing, and a variety of services to meet all of their basic needs.”

“There needs to be facilities offering a healthy choice of nutritious and fresh food for better access to food, particularly for those who live in multiple areas of deprivation.”

