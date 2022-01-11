In his last four jobs, Jose Mourinho has referred to his players as’mentally weak,’ as a shocking statistic on poor recent years is revealed.

In his last four jobs, Jose Mourinho has described his players as “mentally weak,” as a shocking statistic on poor recent years is revealed.

It has been revealed that JOSE MOURINHO has criticized his players’ mental toughness at each of his previous four clubs.

The Roma manager was furious after his team blew a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 to Juventus in Serie A on Sunday.

“When we allowed them back in for 3-2, a team with a strong mentality like Juventus, a strong character,” Mourinho said after the match.

“Fear had taken hold of me.

A psychological predicament.

Having 3-2 isn’t a problem for me; it is for them.

In the name of my group.

“At the end of the day, you get back on your feet and find your character when you’re in the s***.”

However, there are a few people in this locker room who are a little too nice and weak.

“I told the players that if the game had ended in the 70th minute, it would have been an outstanding performance,” he said.

Regrettably, it didn’t end there.”

Mourinho’s previous comments have come back to haunt him as a result of the quotes.

Mourinho described Chelsea’s squad as “mentally weak” just days after being fired in December 2015.

In February 2017, when he took over as manager of Manchester United, he used the same phrase to describe his team.

Mourinho said similar things three years later, when his Spurs team fell apart and surrendered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with West Ham.

Tottenham’s players were not “strong enough psychologically,” according to the former Porto, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid coach.

Spurs president Daniel Levy fired him six months later.

And it’s not just his words that have become stale; the two-time Champions League champion’s results have also dried up.

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, Mourinho has experienced more defeats in his last five years as a manager (61) than he did in his first decade (57).

It’s been a dramatic fall from grace for the Portuguese coach, who was regarded as one of the best managers of his generation for more than a decade.

Roma are currently seventh in Serie A after winning 10 of their first 21 games.

The Italian giants have also suffered some humiliating defeats, the most recent being a 6-1 loss in the European Conference League to Norwegian champions BodoGlimt in October.

