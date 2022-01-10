Lionel Messi wears a £12,000 Rolex watch worn by Ed Sheeran and Drake in holiday photos with wife Antonela.

While on vacation with his wife Antonela, LIONEL MESSI appeared to be having the time of his life, flashing his ROLEX.

The £12,000 watch was flaunted by the Paris Saint-Germain superstar in family photos posted to his Instagram account.

Other celebrities who have been seen wearing the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona include Ed Sheeran and Drake.

And while relaxing in his hometown of Rosario with his wife and children, the Argentina international exuded star power.

Messi’s bling appears to be cheap in comparison to the watch Cristiano Ronaldo wore to the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards last year.

When he went out in the Middle East, Manchester United’s star wore a £371k Rolex GMT Master Ice on his wrist.

According to reports in France, the two long-time supporters may be joining PSG in the near future.

PSG is rumored to be planning a sensational transfer swoop for the United talisman if he decides to leave Old Trafford.

According to SunSport, the striker discussed his career prospects in England with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

Messi, meanwhile, has returned to France after a vacation in Argentina.

The 34-year-old will miss his team’s Ligue 1 match against Lyon this weekend due to his recovery from Covid.

After contracting the virus while on vacation, he tested negative, but he still needs to pass additional tests before being cleared to play again.

