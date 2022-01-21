In incredible old photographs, darts legend Michael van Gerwen appears unrecognizable, with his hair and trim figure.

In amazing old photographs, darts legend Michael van Gerwen looks unrecognisable with his hair and trim figure.

MICHAEL VAN GERWEN has been rocking a shaved head look for over a decade.

As a result, photos of the three-time world champion as a child are almost unrecognizable.

When he was younger, the Dutchman had gingery auburn hair, which he only kept for the first few years of his darts career.

Photos from the 2008 PDC World Darts Championship show how different he looked 13 years ago.

Van Gerwen’s hair was much shorter than it is now, but it is the hair that gives him a completely different appearance.

Van Gerwen began darts at the age of 13 and was playing against Raymond van Barneveld, one of the sport’s all-time greats, within four years.

He made history as the youngest player to ever throw a nine-darter in a televised event when he did it against Van Barneveld when he was 17 years old.

Van Gerwen’s record-breaking streak would continue.

He finally won his first PDC Tour title in 2012, after a few years of inconsistency.

Then, in 2014, at the age of 24, he became the youngest world champion in darts history, defeating Peter Wright 7-4 in the final to win the title.

He’s won the championship twice since then, in 2017 and 2019.

Meanwhile, two-time world champion Wright was a completely different player back in the day.

The Scot, who won his second world title just a few weeks ago, is known for his peculiar mohawk.

But he didn’t always go for that outrageous hairstyle; he used to go for a much more conservative look.