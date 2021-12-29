In India, a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo was erected to ‘inspire young boys and girls’… 5,700 miles away from where Manchester United play.

A statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has been erected in India to “inspire young boys and girls”… 5,700 miles from where Manchester United play.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legend of Manchester United, has been honored with a new gold statue…

Old Trafford is 5,700 miles away.

In the Indian town of Calangute, Goa, the 36-year-old Portuguese star has been sculpted into a £12,000, 65-stone monument.

According to the Times of India, it was built to motivate the next generation of footballers.

On his Twitter account, Goa minister Michael Lobo posted photos of the statue.

“We put up Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue in the park for the love of football and at the request of our youth,” he continued, “to inspire our youngsters to take football to greater heights.”

“It was an honor to dedicate the open space beautification, landscaping, foundation garden, and walkway.”

“This is the first time a statue of Cristiano Ronaldo has been erected in India,” he added to ANI.

This is purely for the purpose of inspiring our youth.

“This is what young boys and girls will look forward to if they want to take football to the next level, taking selfies and looking at the statue and getting inspired to play.”

Locals, however, have expressed displeasure with the statue, with some waving black flags in front of it.

Premanand Divkar, the president of the Calangute Constituency Forum, believes the award should have gone to local footballers instead.

“There are so many great footballers from Calangute, such as Bruno Coutinho and Yolanda D’Souza, who have brought laurels to India by playing football at an international level,” he told The Navhind Times.

“Why couldn’t their Calangute statues be installed?”

“Why was a statue of a Portuguese footballer erected?”

Goa, a state in western India, was once a Portuguese colony but has been independent for 60 years.

Ronaldo already has a statue in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal, in the form of a bizarre bust.

The airport unveiled the bust in 2017, but it had to be redesigned after it was mocked.