In Istanbul, Besiktas was beaten 4-0 by Giresunspor.

Besiktas, the Turkish champions last season, are now in mid-table with 20 points after a shocking defeat.

Besiktas, one of the “Big Three” in Turkey’s Spor Toto Super Lig, were thrashed 4-0 at home by underdogs GZT Giresunspor on Saturday.

When Besiktas’ right back Valentin Rosier handballed in the area, Giresunspor was awarded a penalty kick.

In Istanbul’s Vodafone Park, Malian winger Fousseni Diabate scored from the penalty spot in the 21st minute.

After a rash tackle on Diabate, Besiktas defender Necip Uysal was sent off in the 39th minute.

The Black Eagles had been reduced to a ten-man force.

In the 54th minute, Senegalese forward Ibrahima Balde doubled the lead for Giresunspor with a long through ball that fooled the Besiktas defense.

Besiktas goalkeeper Mert Gunok misjudged a header and left his goal open, allowing Balde to score an easy goal.

As they entered the area with several passes, Giresunspor did not stop scoring.

Balde took a low shot that Gunok parried, but Sergio pounced on the rebound in the 64th minute to score an easy goal.

Rosier curled a cross from the right wing into the bar seven minutes later, an unexpected effort that could have been an interesting goal.

Giresunspor scored 4-0 on a quick counter attack near the end of the game.

Joe Champness scored an open goal with the help of Flavio.

Prior to Flavio’s assist, Gunok was injured in his knee when the Besiktas goalkeeper tripped over himself on the grass.

As Champness was finishing, the game continued.

Gunok was then taken off the field on a stretcher.

Giresunspor finished 13th in the standings with 16 points, while Besiktas are 13 points behind leaders Trabzonspor, who visit Istanbul’s VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk on Sunday.

– Results from Week 14

0-0 draw between Adana Demirspor and Kasimpasa.

0-0 draw between Medipol Basaksehir and Altay

Aytemiz Alanyaspor loses 3-0 to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor.

Yukatel Kayserispor vs Caykur Rizespor: 1-0

GZT Giresunspor vs. Besiktas: 0-4