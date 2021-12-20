In Jacksonville, Jimmy Johnson has a surprising take on Urban Meyer.

In Jacksonville, Jimmy Johnson has an unexpected take on Urban Meyer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Urban Meyer era came to an end last week.

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson discussed Meyer’s first year in the NFL on Fox Sports’ pregame show this Sunday.

Johnson understands how challenging it can be to make the transition from college to the pros.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, he served as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Despite the fact that Meyer has been chastised for how he handled his time with the Jaguars, Johnson believes it is not entirely his fault.

In fact, he believes Meyer was “backstabbed” by some Jacksonville residents.

“You knew you were going to lose in Jacksonville, just like you knew you were going to lose in Dallas,” Johnson told ProFootballTalk.

“The difference is that I had my entire coaching staff from college with me in Dallas.”

I had my administrative assistant, PR director, and trainer with me.

When adversity struck, we were all on the same page.

In Jacksonville, he lacked that.

Because he didn’t have his people, there was a lot of backstabbing, one way or another.”

