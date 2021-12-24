In January, West Ham plan to sign Austrian ‘bodybuilder’ Flavius Daniliuc as an emergency centre-back replacement.

West Ham are planning a January transfer for Austrian ‘bodybuilder’ Flavius Daniliuc as a back-up center-back.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Nice defender Flavius Daniliuc during the January transfer window to bolster David Moyes’ defensive options.

The Hammers are on the lookout for a centre-back to replace Angelo Ogbonna, who suffered a serious ACL injury against Liverpool.

West Ham want to sign Daniliuc, a 20-year-old ‘bodybuilder,’ according to Roshane Thomas of The Athletic.

The former Bayern Munich man clearly enjoys his time in the gym and should have no trouble adjusting to the Premier League’s physicality.

Kurt Zouma, who joined from Chelsea for nearly £30 million in the summer, is also missing for Moyes.

Aaron Cresswell, the left-back, is also out with an injury.

Rob Newman, the Hammers’ Head of Recruitment, is clearly hard at work identifying the right targets to bolster Moyes’ squad in order to keep a European push going.

Stuart Pearce, Moyes’ assistant, has insisted that only the “right people” will be brought to the London Stadium.

“We certainly are working hard to get the people in,” he told talkSPORT.

“They have to be the right people, for sure.”

“We can improve the squad and bring in new members, but the most important thing is to get the right people.”

“As for David, he wants to ensure that the right people with the right work ethic come through the door, and so on.”

“If the right ones are available at a reasonable price, we’ll definitely be in the running.”

If they aren’t, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

“That’s the bottom line, and it’s been the stipulation in the last few windows.”

Make certain that the right people are entering.”

