In just 24 hours, the number of Covid cases in Barcelona has doubled, thanks to Ousmane Dembele, Umtiti, and Gavi being infected.

In just 24 hours, the number of Covid cases in Barcelona has doubled, as Ousmane Dembele, Umtiti, and Gavi have all been infected.

In the last 24 hours, the coronavirus has ravaged Barcelona’s squad, robbing the Catalans of several key players.

The club issued a statement this morning revealing that Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, and Gavi have been placed on self-isolation following positive drug tests.

The Catalans added that the players are in good health, but seven of the playing squad members have now tested positive.

After contracting the coronavirus, Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, and Alejandro Balde were forced into self-isolation.

Barcelona is concerned that the number could rise even higher ahead of their next LaLiga match.

On January 2, Xavi’s team will take on Real Mallorca.

Mallorca has also been hit by a Covid outbreak, with four players and three staff members testing positive over the winter break.

Xavi has a number of injuries to contend with, and Sergio Busquets is suspended for the match.

It’s also unlikely that he’ll be able to call on new £55 million signing Ferran Torres.

The 21-year-old Spain winger has already begun training with his new club, but has yet to play since breaking his foot while on international duty in October.

His official debut will take place on January 3, the day after the club’s match against Mallorca.