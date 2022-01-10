In Juventus’ win over Roma, Chiesa suffered a devastating ACL injury and will miss Italy’s crucial World Cup play-off match.

FEDERICO CHIESA’S season has come to an end after he sustained a devastating ACL injury in Juventus’ victory over Roma.

As a result, the forward will be unavailable for Italy’s pivotal World Cup play-off in March.

It could also derail any summer transfer hopes for Bayern Munich or Chelsea, who have both been linked with the attacker.

The 24-year-old was injured in a tackle by Chris Smalling early in the 4-3 victory on Sunday night.

On 32 minutes, he hobbled off, and Juventus confirmed that he will undergo surgery in the coming days.

And it appears that his season is almost over, as the hashtag (hashtag)ForzaFede quickly spread on social media, prompting messages of support from Juventus and rival teams.

However, as with most ACL knee injuries, it’s unclear when the 38-cap Italy winger will be ready to play again – or if he’ll be able to regain his best form.

“Heartfelt thanks to everyone for the messages of support,” Chiesa wrote to his 3.5 million Instagram followers.

“I’ll see you on the pitch soon!”

Last summer, Italy’s national team manager, Roberto Mancini, had an in-form Chiesa on his team, which helped the Azzurri win the Euro 2020 title.

The European champions, on the other hand, were unable to secure a place in this year’s World Cup through qualifying groups.

Now they must beat North Macedonia, then Turkey or, more likely, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, without talisman Chiesa, to secure a spot in Qatar between March 24 and 29.

However, Mancini will not be the only one affected by the injury; Max Allegri will have to lead his team through the remainder of the season without one of his key players.

The Old Lady is currently in fifth place in Serie A, thanks to a dramatic comeback against Roma.

In the Champions League, they face Villarreal in the last 16.

Chiesa has four goals and four assists in 18 appearances this season across all competitions.

Only Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata have scored more, despite Chiesa missing six games before Christmas due to a muscle injury.