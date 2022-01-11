In leaked hot mic footage of Australian news anchors discussing the vax row, Novak Djokovic is described as a “lying, sneaky a**ehole.”

NOVAK Djokovic has been branded a “lying, sneaky a**ehole” in the wake of his vaccine controversy.

The current world number one was blasted for his off-field behavior in leaked hot mic footage from two Australian news anchors, amid allegations that he lied on his travel forms.

Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor, hosts of 7 News, made the comments during an ad break, unaware that they were being recorded.

Maddern began the conversation by accusing Djokovic of lying as they were coming off the air.

“Regardless of how you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky a***hole,” she told a colleague.

“It’s unfortunate that everyone else stuffed up around him, in any case.”

“He’s an a***hole,” co-host Amor agreed.

He’s a jerk.”

Maddern questioned the validity of his exemption based on a negative PCR test.

“Like, going out when you know you’re Covid positive–I don’t think he was even Covid positive,” she argued.

Her colleague went on to say that he expects the nine-time Australian champion to “get away with it” and compete in this year’s event.

Their comments came after reports that Australian Border Force officials were looking into whether the tennis star lied on his application to fly to Australia by claiming he had not visited another country.

Officials from Australia’s Border Force are looking into whether the tennis star lied on his visa application by claiming he had not visited another country.

The anti-vaxxer claimed on his travel declaration that he had not traveled outside of the United States in the 14 days leading up to his arrival in Australia, but photographs show him in two different countries during that time.

The Department of Home Affairs warns on its website that providing the government with “false or misleading information” is a “serious offence” that could result in a prison sentence.

For the most recent news, visit ourNovak Djokovic live blog.

“The maximum penalty if convicted is 12 months in prison,” it states.

On December 25, tennis legend Djokovic, who is based in Monte Carlo, was caught on camera playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade, Serbia.

On the same day, he was photographed with handball player Petar Djordjic in Belgrade, which was shared on Twitter.

The 34-year-old was then reportedly filmed training in Spain on December 31 and posing for a group photo the following day.

On January 4, Djokovic and his brother Marko, as well as a coach, were photographed playing football in Marbella, Spain.

Those dates fall within the 14-day period leading up to the reigning Australian Open champion’s arrival in Melbourne late on January 5 after flying out…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.