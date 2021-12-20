In light of Antonio Brown’s decision, Bruce Arians sends a strong message.

Due to his three-game suspension, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians previously stated that Antonio Brown’s future with the team was uncertain.

Brown’s place on the 53-man roster is not in jeopardy, despite the coaching staff’s disappointment in him.

Brown will return to the Buccaneers’ lineup for Week 16’s matchup against the Panthers, the Buccaneers announced Sunday night.

“It was in our football team’s best interests,” Arians told reporters.

“We welcome both of those guys back after they’ve served their time.”

Arians was asked what people would think if Brown was allowed to play despite breaking the league’s COVID-19 policy while speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon.

To say the least, his retort was stern.

Arians responded, “I don’t give a s–t what they think.”

“The only thing that matters to me is this football team and doing what is best for us.”

