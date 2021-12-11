In Manchester United’s match against Norwich, Cristiano Ronaldo misses a sitter when he balloons a cross over from six yards and hangs his head.

In Man United’s match against Norwich, Cristiano Ronaldo misses a sitter as he balloons a cross over from six yards and hangs his head.

At Carrow Road, CRISTIANO RONALDO had one of the season’s biggest misses.

With the goal gaping, the 36-year-old Portuguese legend blazed over from just six yards to put the Premier League game against Norwich City to rest.

After some good work on the left by Marcus Rashford, who beat his man and crossed the ball in low, the embarrassing miss occurred.

In the 86th minute, Ronaldo met it with his left foot, but skied it over the bar, much to the surprise of his teammates.

Following the shocking incident, the ex-Real Madrid player hung his head in shame.

Ronaldo had gotten his name on the scoresheet just moments before by scoring from close range.

Before converting his penalty, the famous No7 was wrestled to the ground in the box.

Ronaldo scored his seventh goal of the season, despite not being at his best.

The goal was the difference between the two teams, as United eked out a 1-0 victory over the Canaries.

They did have David De Gea to thank for a string of excellent saves, as he was named man-of-the-match.

With the win, the Red Devils have moved back up to fifth place, ahead of Arsenal.