In Monday’s poll, an AP voter makes an embarrassing error.

One AP voter may be barred from voting in the men’s hoops poll again.

Georgia, ranked 5-8 in the SEC, made it into the poll’s “also receiving votes” section.

Based on how their season has gone so far, the Bulldogs shouldn’t even be in that category, but it appears to be an accident.

Georgia was chosen over Gonzaga as the winner by the voters.

Two equally astonishing takeaways from today’s AP Poll: – Only 1 ACC team received a vote (Duke) for the first time over the last 40 years – Somebody apparently voted Georgia into the Top-5 instead of Gonzaga, and as a result, 5-8 Georgia is your “30th-ranked” team. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) January 3, 2022

This is objectively hilarious. pic.twitter.com/SjNUMRvKV8 — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) January 3, 2022