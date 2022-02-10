In Moneyball, who portrayed Jeremy Giambi?

In Moneyball, who played Jeremy Giambi?

MONEYBALL is a 2011 documentary about Oakland Athletics executive vice president and former manager Billy Beane.

The film, which is based on a true story, featured a number of well-known actors portraying real-life professionals, including Jeremy Giambi.

Giambi was a professional baseball outfielder and first baseman who played in the Major Leagues from 1998 to 2003.

He was drafted as the 169th overall pick by the Kansas City Royals in 1996 and made his MLB debut for the team in 1998.

Giambi was acquired by the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Brett Laxton prior to the 2000 season, and then traded to the Phillies in May 2002, and then to the Red Sox in December 2002, after two seasons with the Royals.

Giambi played in the minors with the White Sox and Dodgers after the 2003 season before retiring in 2005.

Following that, he led a quiet life until his untimely death on February 9, 2022, at the age of 47.

He is also well-known as the younger brother of Jason Giambi, a former Major League Baseball player.

Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill led a star-studded cast in Moneyball.

The film’s description reads, “Frustrated that his baseball team can’t afford big-money players, Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane bets on a bold new strategy to change the game.”

Jason Giambi was played by Nick Porrazzo in the film.

Porrazzo is an actor, but his only film credit to date is for the 2011 film.

Robin Wright, Chris Pratt, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Stephen Bishop, Reed Diamond, Brent Jennings, and Tammy Blanchard also appear in the film.

Moneyball has been available to stream on a variety of platforms since its release in 2011.

The 2 hour and 13-minute film is available to stream on Netflix, Hulu Plus, and Amazon Prime as of February 2022.

It’s also said to be available for rent or purchase on Vudu, Amazon Instant Video, and iTunes.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.