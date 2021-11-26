In never-before-seen footage, a enraged Cristiano Ronaldo screams at his Juventus teammates in an X-rated dressing room rant.

In never-before-seen footage, a furious Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at his Juventus teammates in an X-rated dressing room rant.

In incredible behind-the-scenes footage, a fuming Cristiano Ronaldo blasts former Juventus teammates.

During Juve’s last-16 Champions League match against Porto last season, the Portuguese legend lost his cool at halftime.

When Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado were teammates at Juventus, they had a heated debate.

The images are from the documentary Juventus All or Nothing (pic.twitter.com/comboPd4JHaLK).

Juventus were heavy favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, but they trailed 1-0 at halftime in the second leg.

Porto now had a 3-1 aggregate advantage, and then-Juve striker Ronaldo was not having it.

CR7 and Juan Cuadrado squared off at Allianz Stadium in the new documentary ‘All or Nothing: Juventus.’

“We have to work harder,” screamed Ronaldo.

What the f*** did we do? We didn’t even play!

“Don’t worry,” Cuadrado responded.

“We always played s***!” Ronaldo says.

“You must set an example for everyone,” Cuadrado says.

“I’m in as well,” Ronaldo says.

We have to tell each other the truth; we lied to each other.

We need to have personality because this is a Champions League match.”

Andrea Pirlo, the manager of Juventus, then intervenes to try to defuse the situation.

“All right, that’s it; let’s get going.”

Cri, that’s it.

Juan, that’s it.

Cristiano Ronaldo is overcome with emotion after winning the Champions League with FC Porto. pic.twitter.comIfsR6H63pp

“We must remain calm and patient.

We’ll keep going in this direction, but without arguing and with the attitude of a winner.”

Ronaldo’s outburst appears to have inspired Juventus to some degree, as they went on to win the game 3-2.

However, they were eliminated from the competition due to the away goals rule, leaving Ronaldo in tears at full-time.

At the end of the season, the 36-year-old, a five-time Champions League winner, moved from Juventus to Manchester United.

