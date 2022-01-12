In NFL coaching circles, there’s one ‘hottest name.’

In NFL coaching circles, there is one ‘hottest name.’

Although the coaching carousel has only recently begun to spin, it appears that one coach has already emerged as the market’s best option.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the “hottest name in coaching,” according to Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven.

The Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars have all asked Quinn for an interview.

He’s considered the front-runner to take over as head coach of the Broncos, according to reports around the league.

Quinn has stated numerous times that he is focused on the Cowboys’ upcoming playoff game, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

He could further enhance his stock by leading the defense to a strong performance against the 49ers on Wild Card Weekend.

Report: There’s 1 ‘Hottest Name’ In NFL Coaching Circles

Report: There’s 1 ‘Hottest Name’ In NFL Coaching Circles