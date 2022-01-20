In One Area, Tom Brady Admits To Getting Special Treatment From Refs

Tom Brady Admits To Getting Special Treatment From The Referees In One Area

Fans have always complained about how the officials always seem to be on Tom Brady’s side during his two decades in the NFL.

At least, when it comes to penalties for roughing the passer.

Brady was asked about receiving “special treatment” from officials during his NFL career earlier this week.

While Brady denies that he is given preferential treatment for roughing the passer penalties, he does admit that he is given preferential treatment in one area.

He is well aware that he gets away with yelling at opposing players and officials far more frequently than he should.

