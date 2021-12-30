In One Word, Joe Buck Sums Up John Madden’s Career

Following the tragic news of John Madden’s death, kind words and tributes have poured in from all corners.

On Tuesday morning, the Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and legendary broadcaster died unexpectedly.

Madden’s post-coaching career was more well-known than his coaching career, which included leading the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory.

He’s one of the most influential sportscasters of all time.

Joe Buck, a long-time NFL broadcaster, coined the term “influencer” to describe Madden and his impact on the game.

“The term ‘influencer’ is thrown around a lot these days.

“John Madden was THE NFL’s ‘influencer,’ and he didn’t seem to mind how many ‘likes’ he received,” Buck told The Athletic.