In response to boos from Australian Open fans, Andy Murray says, “Painful stuff.” But were they doing Ronaldo’s “Siu?”

Despite his marathon victory, ANDY MURRAY was booed by Australian Open fans.

However, it’s believed that the fans were, in a strange twist, imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s’siu’ celebration.

After a four-hour, five-set battle with Nikoloz Basilashvili, Murray, 34, was physically and mentally spent.

He eventually defeated the No. 21 seed 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7 6-4 to win his first match since 2017.

Murray said, “Painful stuff there,” when he heard the boo-like noises during his on-court interview.

“Those are the people.”

While social media exploded with people blasting the classless rowdy fans, others responded by speculating that they were shouting’siu’ rather than booing for some strange reason.

Manchester United’s forward made the noise, which could be heard throughout the game, famous.

He regularly jumps up after scoring, rotates in mid-air, and lands shouting’siu’ as the Old Trafford crowd joins in.

In any case, it did not go down well with the befuddled television viewers.

“People shouting that embarrassing ‘Siuuu’ Ronaldo noise when Murray is doing his on-court interview should be banned for idiocy,” one person said.

“They’re doing that stupid Cristiano Ronaldo’s suuuiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

It’s not booing, but it’s cringey.

This tournament, it appears that we’ll be hearing it a lot.”

“Regardless of what it is, Andy Murray thought it was boos, the commentary team thought it was boos, so it might as well have been boos given Andy Murray’s negative impact,” a third added.

“Clearly Murray isn’t a United fan,” said one final user.

When Australian Nick Kyrgios took the court next on the raucous John Cain Arena, the noises were heard again, though his opponent, Brit Liam Broady, appeared to be receiving genuine boos from the Melbourne crowd.

“It’s probably not just water some of the spectators are on,” one commentator said.

Even Kyrgios, the king of entertainment, was annoyed by the constant noises, slamming the fans for doing it on ‘every point,’ which only encouraged the fans to do it more.