In search of a new holding midfielder, Arteta is considering a transfer for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

As Mikel Arteta looks for a new holding midfielder, Arsenal could pursue Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Boss Arteta is looking for more experience in the center and up front.

After a fantastic first half of the season, nine-cap Brazil star Luiz is tipped as a major option.

After his rise in prominence since joining from Manchester City for £15 million two years ago, Villa would expect a large fee for the 23-year-old.

Gunners legend Ian Wright, on the other hand, believes Luiz is exactly what Arteta requires.

“Someone like Douglas Luiz is ready to be one of the best midfield players in the Premier League,” Wrighty said after Villa’s 3-0 win at the Emirates in November 2020.

He’s a total underachiever.”

Arsenal are set to lose Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey to the African Cup of Nations later this month, while wideman Ainsley Maitland-Niles looks set to leave, with Roma the clear favourites to sign him.

Luiz has joined Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach on Arteta’s rumored wishlist.

Zakaria, the Swiss star, is said to have informed the German giants that he will leave in the summer.

The Gunners have always admired the 25-year-old.

However, a number of top European clubs, including Newcastle, are on high alert because he will be available for free when his contract expires in the summer.

Arteta is also looking for a ready-to-play replacement for strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32) and Alexandre Lacazette (30).

Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad, Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton, and Ollie Watkins of Villa are all considered major options.

