In Seattle, some change is expected this offseason, according to a report.

This Offseason in Seattle, Expect Some Change

This season, the Seattle Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the second time in Russell Wilson’s career.

The Seahawks, who are 6-10 heading into their Week 18 finale against the Arizona Cardinals, are destined to finish last in the NFC West.

Wilson and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks have had a poor season, and many are wondering what lies ahead for them.

According to a recent report, the franchise’s top leadership does not appear to be content with another year like this.

The Seahawks are expected to make “some degree of change” this offseason, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

While it’s unclear what changes Seattle will make, Seahawks chair Jody Allen will assess both the front office and the coaching staff.

“According to people familiar with the situation, there will be some changes in Seattle this offseason.

Jody Allen, the Seahawks’ chairperson, will be evaluating the coaching staff and front office, but her motives are unknown.

Pete Carroll and John Schneider have had a big week,” Howe wrote on Sunday.

