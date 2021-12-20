In Serie A, Napoli beat Milan in a derby, while Inter pass Salernitana with 5 goals.

In Serie A, Napoli defeat Milan in a derby, while Inter pass Salernitana with 5 goals.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Sunday, Napoli won a crucial 1-0 away win against AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium.

Napoli won thanks to an early goal by midfielder Eljif Elmas, a former player for Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Napoli now has 39 points and leads the Serie A standings by a goal difference, while AC Milan is in third place with the same number of points.

In an away game, Inter made winning look easy.

Inter Milan, the Serie A leaders, thrashed Salernitana 5-0 on the road on Sunday.

Ivan Perisic, Denzel Dumfries, Alexis Sanchez, Laurato Martinez, and Roberto Gagliardini were among the Nerazzurri scorers at Arechi Stadium.

Hakan Calhanoglu, a Turkish midfielder, contributed to the win by assisting his teammates twice.

Inter was eight points behind the leaders in the 12th week, but they now lead Serie A with 43 points, while Salernitana is in last place with eight points.

Vlahovic makes history, tying Cristiano Ronaldo for the most goals in a single season.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina made history on Sunday in a Serie A week 18 match against Sassuolo, which ended 2-2.

Vlahovic scored once in the game, tying the record for most goals scored by a player in Serie A in a calendar year, which had previously been held solely by Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (33 goals).

If the 21-year-old scores any goals against Verona on December, he will be rewarded handsomely.

He’ll break the record on December 22nd, the final game of the season.

In 104 games for Fiorentina, Vlahovic scored 47 goals and added six assists.

the following are the outcomes:

Lazio 3-1 Genoa

Inter-Salernitana: 0-5

1-4 Atalanta-Roma

0-2 in the match between Bologna and Juventus.

Cagliari 0-4 Udinese

2-2 draw between Fiorentina and Sassuolo.

1-1 draw between Spezia and Empoli.

Torino defeats Verona 1-0.

1-1 draw between Sampdoria and Venezia.

0-1 draw between Milan and Napoli