In shameful MLS Final scenes, watch New York City star Jesus Medina get hit with a BEER CAN thrown from the crowd.

Two fans were arrested after a beer can was thrown from the crowd and struck New York City winger Jesus Medina.

On Saturday, during the MLS Cup Final, a disgraceful incident occurred.

After NYCFC scored, a spectator threw an object at Jess Medina. pic.twitter.comn0ptX7nR1u

After being struck by an object thrown by a fan late in the first half of the showpiece match, the Paraguay star was examined by medical personnel.

It happened while he was sprinting near the corner flag to celebrate Taty Castellanos’ 41st-minute goal.

After the can appeared to hit Medina’s arm, he fell to the ground.

While the 24-year-old was on the floor, a second can was thrown at the group of players from the stands by Portland fans.

The Timbers announced on Twitter during the halftime break that the fan who threw the object had been ejected from the game and had been banned from Providence Park.

“There is zero tolerance for that kind of behavior,” the tweet continued.

The Portland Police Bureau announced after the game that two supporters had been arrested and charged with misdemeanor crimes.

Castellanos, the MLS Golden Boot winner, scored the game’s first goal.

Portland’s Felipe Mora scored a dramatic late equalizer, but the Cityzens won the cup in a penalty shootout.

New York is owned by the City Football Group, which also owns Manchester City of the Premier League.

Both clubs have produced stars such as Frank Lampard and Jack Harrison, and Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola has been linked with a move to the Big Apple when he leaves the Etihad.