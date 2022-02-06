In Spain, a former NBA point guard is said to have been arrested.

A former NBA point guard has been arrested in Spain, according to reports.

Ty Lawson, a former NBA point guard and North Carolina Tar Heels star, was arrested in Spain earlier this weekend, according to reports.

Lawson, who last played in the NBA in 2018, was reportedly arrested after a series of alleged incidents in other countries.

During an incident at a Madrid restaurant, the former North Carolina star is accused of injuring a customer.

Based on the description of the customer, police allegedly issued a “search and arrest” warrant for Lawson.

A glass was reportedly thrown at the customer, who required stitches.

Lawson was reportedly arrested later that day after allegedly getting into an altercation on a central Ibiza street.

Former NBA Point Guard Reportedly Arrested In Spain

Former NBA Point Guard Reportedly Arrested In Spain