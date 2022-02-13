In Super Bowl LVI, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams.

Over 70,000 fans will be given masks at the stadium, and they must show proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test within 48 hours.

On Sunday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams’ home field of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will host the final NFL game of the season.

With over 70,000 fans expected to attend the most popular sporting event in the United States, each spectator will receive a KN95 mask.

Fans must also show proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the game, or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of the game.

The game, which will be broadcast on the NBC network, is expected to be watched by over 184 million people in the United States.

The game will be broadcast in 180 countries on over 225 television stations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC set a record for Super Bowl commercials this year, charging (dollar)7 million for a 30-second spot.

That’s a 27 percent increase over last year’s game, which cost (dollar)5.5 million on average.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 40% of Americans will watch the game, 21% will watch the commercials, and 18% will consider the half-time show to be the most important part of the event.

Around 90 million people plan to host or attend a party on Super Bowl Sunday, up 43% from 62.8 million last year, while another 13.7 million will watch the game at a bar or restaurant.

According to the retail trade association, total spending on food, drinks, apparel, decorations, and other purchases for the Super Bowl is expected to reach (dollar)14.6 billion, with (dollar)78.92 per person.

Food and beverages are expected to account for 79% of purchases, team apparel for 11%, and a new television for 9%.

Food prices, on the other hand, have risen dramatically as a result of record-high inflation, supply bottlenecks, shipping delays, labor shortages, and harsh winter weather.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, wing prices are up 0.3 percent per pound this year. The National Chicken Council estimates that Americans will consume 1.42 billion wings for the big game.

