In the 2020-21 season, five goalies will provide fans with a plethora of memorable moments.

The 2020-21 football season was full of memorable moments for fans, but five well-known goalies had a direct impact on their respective teams.

As the year 2021 came to a close, the top five European football leagues had completed half of their games.

With top teams battling for the title, a lot happened in “the Big 5” last season, but some goalkeepers had some memorable moments in their leagues and international competitions.

Goalkeepers who made an impact in 2021:

Milan-Paris Saint-Germain, Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain had an incredible summer, winning the EURO 2020 trophy with Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The 22-year-old was named Player of the Euros after his country defeated England 3-2 on penalties in the Euro 2020 final after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

He won the Lev Yashin trophy, which is given to goalkeepers at the Ballon d’Or ceremony organized by France Football. He beat Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.

The goalkeeper began the season with Milan before signing a free agent contract with PSG in the summer.

With AC Milan, Donnarumma had 15 clean sheets and conceded 54 goals in 48 games, and he has nine goals in 12 games with PSG so far.

Senegalese Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Since his arrival last season, Edouard Mendy has been an important player for the Blues.

Last season in the UEFA Champions League, the 29-year-old Senegalese was a revelation.

After defeating Manchester City 1-0, the Chelsea goalkeeper won the UEFA Champions League for 2020-21.

Last season, he had 30 goals and 25 clean sheets in 45 games, and this season, he has 18 goals in 26 games.

Ederson (Manchester City) is a Brazilian footballer who plays for Manchester City.

Ederson Santana de Moraes, also known as Ederson, has established himself as a top goalkeeper with exceptional shot-stopping, reflexes, and match reading abilities.

He was able to save a number of goals for the Sky Blues thanks to this.

During the 2020-21 season, the Brazilian goalkeeper failed to stop 28 goals in 36 English Premier League matches.

Last season, the 28-year-old goalkeeper helped City reach the Champions League final with five goals conceded in 12 games.

Ederson had to admit defeat.

