In the 4 Hills Tournament, Turkish skier Ipcioglu has advanced to the final.

Fatih Arda Ipcioglu, a Turkish skier, advanced to the final of the third leg of the Four Hills ski jumping tournament.

On Monday, Innsbruck, Austria, hosted the qualifying round for the tournament’s third stage.

Ipcioglu placed 38th out of 78 competitors with a 119-meter jump, earning a spot in the final.

With a 105.5-meter jump, another Turkish athlete, Muhammed Irfan Cintimar, came in 64th.