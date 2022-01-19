In the absence of Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood shines for Manchester United, while Victor Lindelof flops for Brentford.

In the absence of Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood shines for Manchester United, while Victor Lindelof flops.

MANCHESTER UNITED tied Arsenal on points with a 3-1 win over Brentford in West London.

In the absence of Harry Maguire, David De Gea was outstanding, while Victor Lindelof struggled.

At halftime, the teams were level, with Brentford having spurned a slew of golden opportunities.

And they were made to pay for it just 10 minutes into the second half, when Anthony Elanga scored United’s first Premier League goal.

Mason Greenwood doubled the Red Devils’ lead seven minutes later, before Marcus Rashford came off the bench to seal the victory on 77 minutes.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, Thomas Frank’s team got a consolation goal from Ivan Toney, but United held on for three points.

Jordan Davies of SunSport weighed in on the Reds’ individual displays.

United should have been three or four goals down at halftime if not for their keeper’s intervention.

One of the team’s few world-class players.

Under Ralf Rangnick’s tutelage, I developed into a reliable and consistent performer.

Once again, I did not make many mistakes and worked hard to provide width.

For the sake of United fans, let’s hope Harry Maguire returns to the starting lineup.

Brentford’s menacing counters ripped the Swede apart, and he struggled to keep up.

Survived a first-half stutter, but at least added a passing range from the back that was previously lacking.

The next few weeks will be critical for his performance.

This is a consistent performer, similar to Dalot, who could persuade Rangnick to stick with him after providing a decent attacking threat.

Produced a lovely cross to set up the opener and pushed forward well, perhaps a little too much for Rangnick at times.

Right now, it’s nearly impossible to drop.

On the ball, he was the only United player who did so effectively throughout the game.

Right now, he’s making significant strides in his game.

Finally, some good news for a talented young player.

He did a good job of supporting to get a tap-in, but his lackluster first-half performance will be a concern.

Off the ball, there were still the occasional squabbles with his teammates, but he got on with it this time and allowed Greenwood to get back on the scoresheet after his burst.

In the first half, he was largely unnoticed, but he made the most of his one and only opportunity to give United an improbable lead.

One to keep an eye on in the future, if not outright…

