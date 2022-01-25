In the AFC Championship, Joe Namath reveals who he is rooting for.

In the AFC Championship, Joe Namath reveals who he’s rooting for.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the AFC Championship game this weekend, with a Super Bowl berth on the line. Although the Bengals narrowly beat the Chiefs in the final regular-season game, Kansas City enters the playoff game as the clear favorite after an exciting overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Despite this, much of the NFL world is rooting for the upstart Cincinnati Reds.

Joe Namath, the Hall of Fame quarterback, is one of those rooting for the Bengals to win this weekend.

On Sunday, Namath, 78, stated that he will not be rooting against Kansas City.

He did admit, however, that he usually roots for the underdog, in this case Cincinnati.

“I’m not rooting for KC in the least.

Certainly not.

“But I’d like to see Cincinnati win,” Namath said, according to the Bengals’ official website.

“I usually root for underdogs, and they will undoubtedly be underdogs against that KC team. However, I believe underdogs can win.”

